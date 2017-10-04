Sacramento Tests Safer Bike Lanes on Dangerous Streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- If you take a drive down P Street in Downtown Sacramento, you'll notice something different -- there's one less lane for drivers.

It's because of the city's temporary project called "parking protected bike lanes."

"This corridor of P Street is on what we call the highway injury network," city spokesperson Jennifer Donlon said. "There have been a lot of crashes involving everybody -- walking, driving and biking."

How it works is the new bike lanes are next to the sidewalk. Next to that, a loading zone followed by parking places and then a driving lane.

The city is hoping that, by providing extra space, they'll see fewer accidents.

"I bike all the time and they just don't have enough space for bikes and cars," bicyclist Joseph Rodriguez said. "We just need a little more space."

Rodriguez rides his bike every day and knows how dangerous this area can be.

"It's preventing cars from doing any quick turns or anything like that so I think it's a great idea," bicyclist Darrell Sherman said.

Bicyclists have a lot to worry about on the roads. Not only cars in motion, but parked cars with drivers quickly opening up their doors.

"The doors hurt a lot more people than the traffic," Rodriguez said.

If the project goes well, the city hopes to place the new bike lanes on P, Q and 10th streets in the spring.

The price tag is just around $500,000.