Two Stanislaus County Women File Suit Against County, City Officials Alleging False Imprisonment

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- Two Stanislaus County women have filed a lawsuit against the county's District Attorney's Office, the cities of Modesto and Turlock and other officials alleging false imprisonment and unlawful arrest.

Georgia DeFilippo and her daughter, Christina, were charged with murder and accessory charges back in 2015, stemming from the killing of Korey Kauffman. Their charges have since been dismissed.

"We were wronged," DeFilippo said.

The DeFilippos' attorney, Gary Gwilliam, announced Wednesday that his office had filed the lawsuit.

"I'm saying she's innocent because there's no evidence she ever did anything wrong, anything at all wrong," Gwilliam said.

Gwilliam claims the charges against his clients were nothing more than a political vendetta against Georgia DeFilippo's husband, Frank Carson.

Carson, a prominent defense attorney in Modesto, is set to stand trial in Kauffman's 2012 murder. Investigators say Carson was behind an elaborate conspiracy to kill Kauffman for stealing from his Turlock property.

DeFilippo says her reputation and her daughter's reputation have been shattered. Reputations can't be purchased, but DeFilippo says they want at least some sort of compensation to rebuild their lives.

She says she spent almost $1 million trying to fight to clear her name -- $390,000 to post bail and about $500,000 in attorney fees.

"Over the last two years, I've drained my financial resources and spent my retirement savings defending myself and my daughter​," she said.

Stanislaus County offered this statement:

This claim will be presented to the Board of Supervisors at the meeting on October 17. Board of Supervisors will refer the matter to the Chief Executive Office Risk Management Division for action as appropriate. At this time we are still reviewing the claims.