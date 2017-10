SHINGLE SPRINGS — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in Shingle Springs off of Mother Lode Drive.

The El Dorado Sheriff’s Department says a woman is dead after being shot following a disturbance.

A man was also shot and taken to the hospital.

There are road closures in the area.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.

UPDATE: Woman dead after being shot following disturbance 4000 blk Mother Lode Dr. Man also shot & taken to hospital per @ElDoradoSheriff — Ali Wolf (@awolfTV) October 5, 2017

Road blocked as investigation will continue through the night. Investigators say shooting happened outside a car. Lots of witnesses @FOX40 — Ali Wolf (@awolfTV) October 5, 2017

#Breaking just arrived on scene shooting in Shingle Springs off Mother Lode Dr. Large stretch of road closed. More Details soon @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/zbTBMLic1V — Ali Wolf (@awolfTV) October 5, 2017