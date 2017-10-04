Woman Killed By Fiance in Shingle Springs Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHINGLE SPRINGS -- Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in Shingle Springs off of Mother Lode Drive and Sunset Lane around 5:47 p.m. Wednesday.

The El Dorado Sheriff's Department says a woman, identified as 28-year-old Jessica Lyn Ball, is dead after being shot following a disturbance.

It happened on the 4000 block near a driveway outside of vehicles.

A man, also suffering from a single gunshot wound, was taken to the hospital. Authorities say they are not searching for a suspect.

Witnesses say the male and female were actively arguing just before the shooting. A witness heard the gunshot and then saw Ball fall to the ground. The witness goes on to report that the man attempted to leave the scene in a vehicle believed to be associated with Ball when he collided with a passing truck.

A female resident in the area pulled up behind the involved car to check on the occupants and call for assistance.

The male then exited the driver's seat of the car and fired to rounds into her front windshield.

The woman was uninjured.

Several eyewitnesses say they observed the man walk to the passenger side of the vehicle before discharging the weapon at his head.

Police later discovered Ball and the male were an engaged couple who lived in the Bay Area.

Both of them had outstanding arrest warrants out of San Jose for questioning in an armed robbery.

They were in the area to visit a family member.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office plans to release the male's identity soon.

The Montessori school where the man and woman were found outside was closed Thursday.

