WWII Veteran, Oldest Man to Sail the Globe Solo Continues to Inspire at Age 93

EAST SACRAMENTO -- Three times a week, 93-year-old David Clark plays piano at Evan's Kitchen in East Sacramento.

He's got a remarkable life story.

Clark went into combat during World War II in Italy and says he remembers seeing humanity at its worst.

Now, he knows he's one of a shrinking number of World War II veterans able to share these stories firsthand.

After the war Clark got a boat and decided to sail that boat around the globe.

He did it -- and he has the medals and newspaper covers to prove it.

Throughout the two-year journey, music was still a part of his life. He played clarinet when he stopped at different ports around the world to make money.

Clark says he has no plans to stop playing piano and sharing his music -- and his stories -- with whoever wants to listen.