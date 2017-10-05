Amtrak Operators Consider New Sacramento Stops including Midtown, Natomas

SACRAMENTO — Central Valley Amtrak operators are proposing running trains through Sacramento, with stops at City College, Midtown and North Sacramento.

A fourth Natomas stop would also offer shuttle service to Sacramento International Airport. If approved, the new service would launch in 2020.

The San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority, which operates Amtrak in the San Joaquin Valley, plans to apply for $200 million in state funding to expand their service. They currently only offer two daily round trips between Sacramento and Bakersfield.

They say if the proposal is approved, they would ideally like to start offering hourly service.

In response to resident concerns about train noise in Midtown, a spokesperson with San Joaquin Joint Power Authority tells FOX40 that Amtrak is aware that Midtown is a no train horn zone and would respect those regulations.

“No new passenger service has formally been agreed to. At this point, we have just been asked to study the feasibility of additional passenger service on the Sacramento Subdivision,” Union Pacific spokesperson Justin Jacobs said.

Union Pacific owns the lines Amtrak would use.

“Until that study is complete, we are not able to comment on our ability to host any new service within the corridor or details on potential station locations,” he said.