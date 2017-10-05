If you thought Oktoberfest was fun, just wait until Barktoberfest! Grab your pup and your lederhosen and join us on October 8th from 9am - 3pm at Maidu Park in Roseville for a fun-filled day featuring a family festival with music, entertainment, doggie activities, food trucks, vendors and a 2.5k/5k fun run and biergarten. For fun run and biergarten tickets or more information, visit PlacerSPCA.Org/Barktoberfest. Cheers!
Barktoberfest
Sunday
9am - 3pm
Maidu Park - Roseville
(916) 782-7722
PlacerSPCA.org/Barktoberfest