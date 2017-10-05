Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
Barktoberfest

Posted 2:26 PM, October 5, 2017


If you thought Oktoberfest was fun, just wait until Barktoberfest!  Grab your pup and your lederhosen and join us on October 8th from 9am - 3pm at Maidu Park in Roseville for a fun-filled day featuring a family festival with music, entertainment, doggie activities, food trucks, vendors and a 2.5k/5k fun run and biergarten.  For fun run and biergarten tickets or more information, visit PlacerSPCA.Org/Barktoberfest.  Cheers!

More info:
Barktoberfest
Sunday
9am - 3pm
Maidu Park - Roseville
(916) 782-7722
PlacerSPCA.org/Barktoberfest