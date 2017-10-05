Local Gun Smith Talks Bump Stocks and the Potential Ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN -- Investigators now believe Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock may have rigged 12 of his guns with devices that turn a normal rifle into an automatic gun.

"The rifle is going to go back a little bit, but because of my continuous forward pressure it's going to push the trigger back into my finger. and that technique is known as bump firing," explains gun smith Don Hutchingson.

Hutchingson says the device allows the rifle's grip and stock to be separate from the rest of the gun.

"The two pieces can slide back and forth freely," Hutchingson said.

The bump fire stocks are illegal in California and manufacturing companies cannot ship them here but there are kits online that will convert some semi automatic rifles.

If they were taken off the market, Hutchinson believes that would not interfere with his Second Amendment rights.

"There'd be no application for it in law enforcement, military or even a sports shooting competition realm at all," said Hutchingson. "It's a great way to expend a lot of ammo, in a large area and make essentially expensive noise."