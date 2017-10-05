Paint Your Furniture Easily

Furniture painting, made easy! Learn how easy it is to transform tired old furniture pieces or kitchen cabinets in your home. Chalk based paint requires no sanding, priming or stripping. Barbara, the owner of The Treasured Home in Fair Oaks, has been teaching people how to revive furniture pieces, for the last five years. You can register for up-coming classes at www.TheTreasuredHome.com/classes
More info:
The Treasured Home
9906 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks
(916) 514-5272
TheTreasuredHome.com
Facebook: The Treasured Home