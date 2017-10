Paint Your Furniture Easily

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Furniture painting, made easy! Learn how easy it is to transform tired old furniture pieces or kitchen cabinets in your home. Chalk based paint requires no sanding, priming or stripping. Barbara, the owner of The Treasured Home in Fair Oaks, has been teaching people how to revive furniture pieces, for the last five years. You can register for up-coming classes at www.TheTreasuredHome.com/classes

More info:

The Treasured Home

9906 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks

(916) 514-5272

TheTreasuredHome.com

Facebook: The Treasured Home