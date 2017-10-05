Police: About 50 People Exposed to Pepper Spray in Modesto Mall

MODESTO — The Modesto Police Department is investigating after a suspect deployed pepper spray in the Vintage Faire Mall.

About 50 people are being treated for exposure to the chemical agent.

Authorities say a female suspect deployed the chemical as she was being detained by mall security after being suspected of theft.

Modesto PD says the suspect got away after the incident and at this time they have no description of her.

None of the victims were transported to the hospital.

The area has been reopened.

