The Sacramento Aloha Festival is an annual event presented by the Ka’onohi Foundation. The Ka’onohi Foundation is a non-profit organization that was formed to help perpetuate the Hawaiian and Polynesian cultures. The Sacramento Aloha Festival shares the spirit of aloha with the community and is a wonderful place to gather and enjoy a day of fun, family, cultural and the rich history of the Hawaiian and Polynesian culture.
More info:
Sacramento Aloha Festival
Saturday
Cal Expo
(916) 486-6399
SacAlohaFest.org