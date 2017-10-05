Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento Aloha Festival is an annual event presented by the Ka’onohi Foundation. The Ka’onohi Foundation is a non-profit organization that was formed to help perpetuate the Hawaiian and Polynesian cultures. The Sacramento Aloha Festival shares the spirit of aloha with the community and is a wonderful place to gather and enjoy a day of fun, family, cultural and the rich history of the Hawaiian and Polynesian culture.

More info:

Sacramento Aloha Festival

Saturday

Cal Expo

(916) 486-6399

SacAlohaFest.org