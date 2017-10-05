Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
How to donate to Salvation Army Hurricane relief

Sacramento Aloha Festival

Posted 2:25 PM, October 5, 2017, by , Updated at 12:54PM, October 5, 2017


The Sacramento Aloha Festival is an annual event presented by the Ka’onohi Foundation.  The Ka’onohi Foundation is a non-profit organization that was formed to help perpetuate the Hawaiian and Polynesian cultures.  The Sacramento Aloha Festival shares the spirit of aloha with the community and is a wonderful place to gather and enjoy a day of fun, family, cultural and the rich history of the Hawaiian and Polynesian culture.

More info:
Sacramento Aloha Festival
Saturday
Cal Expo
(916) 486-6399
SacAlohaFest.org