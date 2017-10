Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 54th Annual Sacramento Greek Festival is a treasured local tradition celebrating the delicious food, wine and vibrant culture of Greece. This year, the Festival is moving "back to the block" on Alhambra in East Sacramento where it all started more than fifty years ago. Please join us Oct 6, 7 and 8…opa!



More info:

Sacramento Greek Festival

Friday-Sunday

616 Alhambra Blvd.

SacramentoGreekFestival.com