San Joaquin County Deputy Attacked by Suspect During an Arrest in Tracy

Warning: Media below contains images that some may find disturbing.

TRACY -- A video of a San Joaquin County deputy taken less than 24-hours ago has already been viewed more than 4 million times.

It starts with the deputy ordering a suspect to the ground eventually the man complies but only for a moment.

After a verbal back and forth, the suspect tries to get into a car, when the deputy doesn't let him the suspect pushes the deputy, then it appears the suspect is hit with a taser gun.

After this, things get really bizarre.

After chasing the deputy and with witnesses standing close by, the suspect goes for another car -- the deputy's squad car.

Once he gets inside the squad car the video cuts out, when it picks back up the suspect is back in the black car and drives right into the squad car.

As other law enforcement arrive the suspect takes off on foot with deputies close behind.

The sheriff`s department would not give us details on an arrest or possible injuries -- instead referring FOX40 to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office - who has yet to return our calls.