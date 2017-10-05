Service Dog Attacked by ‘Fake’ Service Dog on the Sacramento Light Rail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento man is upset after his service dog was attacked by another passenger's "fake" service dog on the Sacramento Light Rail.

“I didn’t want a cane. When people see me go by with my dog, it’s a totally different vibe. They don’t trip on, this,” said Michael Kelly.

Kelly is blind and gets around using his certified seeing eye dog Kie.

Kie is trained to remain calm in chaotic situations.

"He’s blown off this attack very nicely," Kelly said.

Kei went right back to work with a mark on his muzzle.

"There was a pit bull on his face just latched on,” Kelly explained. "My dog started screaming."

The incident happened just over a week ago at the Regional Transit Station at 16th and Q streets in midtown Sacramento.

Kelly says just as they got on the light rail a pit bull lunged toward Kie and locked it’s jaw onto his mouth.

"[The owner] claimed it was a service dog," Kelly said.

Sacramento police tell FOX40 that’s when they came out and reminded the pit bull owner that they monitored cameras there.

Police say the man admitted the pit bull was a pet and not a service animal but there’s not much police can do about it.

"Oh, it’s infuriating," Kelly said.

The Americans with Disabilities Act was created to protect people with special needs from discrimination.

The ADA makes it illegal for anyone to :

Ask about a person’s disability

Require medical documentation

Require special identification for a service animal

Or ask for the service animal to demonstrate the tasks it’s trained to do

So, all someone has to do is,lie.

"So many people lie about it that it ruins it for those of us that have a legitimate need,” Kelly explains.