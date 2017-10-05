Therapy Dogs Help Ease Travelers’ Stress at Sac International

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Ooo's and aw's resonated through Terminal B at Sacramento International Airport because of therapy dogs from Boarding Area Relaxation Corps, or BARC.

Therapy dogs with the non-profit Lend A Heart Lend A Hand Animal Assisted Therapy are there three days a week, providing passengers comfort and offer stress relief -- helping travelers even more after a particularly trying week, emotionally.

"We've had a rough week across the country and I think we all need a little comforting and when we bring our boarding area relaxation corps dogs to the airport you can just see the affect they have on customers," airport spokesperson Laurie Slothower said.

Denise Selleck, a Las Vegas resident traveling through the Sacramento Airport Thursday, said it warmed her heart to see the dogs after a hard week.

"The dogs don't know what happened in Vegas? No, but they do, all animals respond to how you feel and when things are bad they seem to know that, and they seem to find you and want to be close to you," Selleck said.