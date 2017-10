Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- What police report started as an argument Friday in a Sacramento home led to fatal stabbing.

The Sacramento Police Department found two men in a residence on 39th Avenue.

One of the men, who was in his 60s, sustained stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, a man in his 50s, had superficial wounds and was transported to a hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

Officials believe the two men got into a "verbal altercation." As things escalated, one of the men used a knife to stab the other.

A motive in the stabbing has not been determined.