OROVILLE — Butte County deputies said Friday they are investigating a homicide in Oroville.

The investigation was launched Thursday morning when John Prater, 35, was found dead in the area of Crystal Pines Road. Initially, the Oroville man’s death was deemed suspicious in nature.

Now officials are seeking information surrounding Prater’s murder. They are asking anyone with information to contact their investigations unit at 530-538-7671.