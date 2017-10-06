Car Hits, Kills Pedestrian in Wheelchair Trying to Cross Mather Field Road

RANCHO CORDOVA — While trying to cross Mather Field Road in Rancho Cordova Friday night, a pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit by a car.

Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports a Rancho Cordova man in his 60s was using the crosswalk at Mather Field Road and International Drive when he was hit.

Rancho Cordova police officers tried to help the man, but he died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the crash site and cooperated with officers.

Witnesses are also being interviewed to determine what led up to the crash.

The man’s identity has not been revealed.