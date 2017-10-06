How to donate to Salvation Army Hurricane relief

Christian Biker Round Up

Posted 3:27 PM, October 6, 2017, by , Updated at 03:04PM, October 6, 2017


This is a family friendly event.  Ride starts at Folsom HD and includes a 60 mile loop through the beautiful foothills of Northern California, concluding at Royer Park in Roseville, CA.  Enjoy a BBQ, raffle, and live music.  Proceeds support the establishment of a Downed Biker Fund, created and administered by Nor/Cal Christian Motorcycle Ministries to provide financial, spiritual, and service support to downed bikers in our region.

More info:
Christian Biker Round Up
9am-2:30pm
Ending: Royer Park, Roseville
(916) 804-1418
ChristianBikerRoundUp.com