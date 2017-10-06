Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is a family friendly event. Ride starts at Folsom HD and includes a 60 mile loop through the beautiful foothills of Northern California, concluding at Royer Park in Roseville, CA. Enjoy a BBQ, raffle, and live music. Proceeds support the establishment of a Downed Biker Fund, created and administered by Nor/Cal Christian Motorcycle Ministries to provide financial, spiritual, and service support to downed bikers in our region.

More info:

Christian Biker Round Up

9am-2:30pm

Ending: Royer Park, Roseville

(916) 804-1418

ChristianBikerRoundUp.com