Comedian Ralphie May Dead at 45

LAS VEGAS — Comedian Ralphie May has died from cardiac arrest at the age of 45.

May had been battling pneumonia and had canceled a few recent tour dates to focus on his health. He was found unresponsive in his Las Vegas home.

Two days ago, according to a post on his Twitter account, May won Casino Comedian of the Year at the Global Gaming Expo.

May rose to fame after winning second place on the first season of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and

May is survived by his wife, Lahna Turner, and children April June and August James.