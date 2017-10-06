Crews Recover Bodies of Chinese Couple from California River

FRESNO — Authorities have recovered the bodies believe to be those of a Chinese couple in a car that plunged off a cliff in California’s Kings Canyon National Park.

Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said Friday a rescue crew on successfully extracted the bodies a day earlier from the Kings River.

He says they are presumed to be 31-year-old Yinan Wang and his 30 year-old-wife Jie Song. The couple vanished during an August vacation.

Botti said that a coroner official must still positively identify the couple.

Authorities believe their car plunged 500 feet (150 meters) over the cliff.

The car was found as authorities were recovering another car that had plunged into the river earlier.

The bodies of two exchange students from Thailand were recovered from that car last month.