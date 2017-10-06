Family Seeks Justice for 18-Year-Old Shot to Death While Sitting in Her Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Just one week ago, Yolanda Inzunza's first born daughter was murdered in Stockton.

“Look at this poor woman," said Briana Ballestero's cousin, Gumaro Angulo said. "She lost her 18-year-old daughter, her heart. And you took her from a loving family.”

Ballestero took her mother’s car just down the street to her boyfriend’s house last Friday night. She parked it on Gilchrist Avenue.

“Just waiting for her boyfriend with her music playing," Angulo said. "I bet with a big smile on her face as well, knowing that her mom was making her enchiladas at home.”

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says she was shot twice while sitting in the driver’s seat and later died at the hospital.

Right now officials have two conflicting descriptions of getaway cars, but no suspect in custody.

Ballesteros' family believes she was not the intended target.

The 18-year-old was a Cesar Chavez High School graduate. She loved food and makeup and wanted to be a cosmetologist.

“I’m missing my baby," Inzunza said.

A neighbor has launched a GoFundMe for the family.