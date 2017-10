Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monster Truck Madness with quad & tough truck races. Biggest show ever to come to Stockton- Featuring Rock Star, California Kid, Skeletor, Identity Theft, Double Trouble, Wicked, Trouble Maker, Ghost Rider, Deogee, Dragon Slayer, Reverse Racer, Pound Hound, Girl Power, American Solider & more! Monster truck rides $10.00 per person, front gates open at 4:00pm, free pit party 4:00pm-5:30pm, show starts at 6:00pm.

More info:

Monster Truck Madness

Today and Saturday

Gates open at 4pm

San Joaquin County Fair Grounds

(209) 466-9999

StocktonDirtTrack.com



Noceti Group Inc.

PO Box 340, French Camp, CA 95231

StocktonDirtTrack.com

Facebook: Stockton Dirt Track