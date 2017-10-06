Sculptor of Sac International’s Giant Red Rabbit, ‘Leap,’ Dies at 60

SACRAMENTO — Lawrence Argent, the sculptor of Sacramento International Airport’s giant red rabbit, has died at the age of 60.

Argent’s sudden death following a surgical procedure is still being investigated, according to 9News.

“Leap,” a 56 foot long, 19 foot tall rabbit in the midst of jumping into a suitcase, was completed in September 2011 and suspended over terminal B.

When interviewed by FOX40 in 2014, Argent explained the concept behind the sculpture.

“To be brief, it’s about disrupting that sort of flow that we have, disrupting that energy that we have when we go to an airport, because there’s so much confusion, so much chaos,” Argent said. “How does one change that? So, I wanted to interject something with the idea of removing a moment of displacement.”

In 2012, the American for the Arts awarded Argent with the Public Art Network Award for “Leap.”