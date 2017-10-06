Semi Truck Protest Slows Highway 99, Interstate 5 Traffic

YUBA CITY — Truck drivers staged a protest of new regulations Friday along Highway 99, south of Yuba City, and Interstate 5 traffic in Downtown Sacramento.

The protest is making its way south to Fresno, organizers said.

#TrafficAlert: A protest by semi truck drivers has traffic slowed on Highway 99, moving south from Sutter County, ending in Fresno. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 6, 2017

The line of semi trucks on the road caused serious traffic backup.

Drivers were protesting new regulations requiring an Electronic Logging Device to be synced to trucks’ engines. The device automatically records the driver’s route and eliminates the need for handwritten log books.

Supporters of the rule say it prevents drivers from cheating on log books. Critics argue the device is expensive and isn’t something smaller companies can afford.

All trucking companies are required to have the devices installed by December 2019.