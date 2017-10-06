Syrian Refugee Couple Willing to Risk Their Lives to Reunite with Son, Grandson Stuck in Egypt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- They fled certain death in Syria to make a home in Stanislaus County, but an elderly couple might risk their lives again to reunite with their only son.

Just like any doting grandmother Monira Alzin likes to show off pictures of her only grandchild. Unlike most families, she and her husband, Adnan Alnabolsi, are separated from the rest of their loved ones.

The couple said they and their son, Waseem, fled bombings, gun violence and certain death in Syria. They fled to Egypt, where they waited for years until the family got the green light to come to the United States.

"He fled Syria and went to Egypt and stayed there for three years and three months," Alnabolsi told FOX40 through an interpreter. "And then from there he came all the way down to the states."

The couple said their son was supposed to join them a week later.

"He got the letter that he’s approved to come to the states," Alnabolsi said. "He was so happy that he got that letter to be here."

However, it's been more than a year and the Egyptian government hasn't given Waseem clearance.

The organization that has been helping the family, the International Rescue Committee, said the Turlock couple are like many facing uncertainty.

"But for many people they are left in a limbo where there is no way for them to presume any type of any normal life," said IRC Northern California Executive Director Karen Ferguson.

The group said more and more refugees are unsure if they'll be able to come to the U.S. due to President Donald Trump's tightened restrictions on immigration.

"In general, the U.S. has resettled about 95,000 refugees per year; 45,000 is, my goodness, less than half of that," Ferguson said.

The couple enjoys their life in Turlock. They've been taking English classes and enjoy walks in the park.

Yet, they said they would trade all of it just to be with their son and grandchild.

"They have no choice, they will go back to Egypt if he’s not coming," the interpreter said of the couple. "But they don’t want to leave the states because they have the freedom and they love the people here."

Organizers with the IRC says they've helped more than 550 men, womena and children resettle in Stanislaus County.