Woman’s Video of Tense, Bizarre Encounter Between Suspect and Deputy Goes Viral

TRACY -- Shocking and strange video of a man chasing after a San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputy, captured by a security guard, has started to get national attention.

"Everyone was saying, 'That's like something in a movie,'" Jewel Armstrong said. "It was. It felt like it."

The video starts with the deputy ordering 22-year-old Yaroub Assad to the ground. Assad complies for a moment, then springs back up and running towards a car.

"It was something I had to file an incident report to for my job, so I was really using it for that," she said.

Armstrong also posted the video to her Facebook profile Wednesday with the simple caption, "This is what happened at work today."

Since then, the video has been seen millions of times as people watch the deputy slip when trying to grab Assad, using a stun gun on the man before being chased by him. As Armstrong continued to film, Assad makes his way into the deputy's patrol car and everyone watching wonders what will happen next.

"Everything was going through my mind, all of the possibilities. Like, him grabbing the police officer’s gun, the police officer shooting him, or him running us over or him hurting any of us that was right there," Armstrong said. "All of that was going through my mind as it was happening."

Assad then got in his own vehicle, nearly hitting the deputy as he drove in reverse. The car then crashed into the deputy's car.

Assad was ultimately arrested as backup arrived. He is charged with attempted theft, vandalism and resisting and officer.

Just a day earlier, Assad appeared in court for another case -- an alleged burglary a week earlier at the Sears store inside the Weberstown Mall in Stockton.

The San Joaquin Sheriff's Office issued this statement Thursday evening:

Upon seeing the video, we are grateful that no one suffered significant injuries in this incident. Our deputies must routinely make split-second decisions on the use of force. In this instance, the deputy made an assessment that it was not required. As in other cases, on-scene video does not necessarily reflect the true story however we will look into the matter further.

Assad will be back in court next week.