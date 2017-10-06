Yuba City’s Mayor Holds Candlelight Vigil for Victims of Vegas Mass Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- Yuba City's Mayor Stanley Cleveland, Jr. organized a candlelight vigil Friday night to pray, reflect and honor the victims of Sunday's massacre in Las Vegas.

A Yuba City police Sgt. Dennis Hauck spoke at the event. He was in Las Vegas and heard the rapid gunfire.

"I could just hear the volley, the rapid firing of machine gun," Sgt. Hauk said.

Hauck was supposed to be in the crowd with his wife and friends, but tickets to the concert were sold out. He said he went into action, working to protect his wife and friends. His group watched as people covered in blood ran to safety.

Yuba City mother Teri Hause was at a Jason Aldean show just two days prior with her children. The national tragedy hit close to home, she told FOX40 at the vigil.

There were even more personal connections to the region, the mayor told people Friday night.

A woman from Wheatland was shot in the side. A police department employee's daughter and her boyfriend were also shot. All three are expected to recover.