Amber Alert: 2-Year-Old Abducted Out of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — An Amber Alert was issued Saturday in several Northern California counties after a 2-year-old was taken out of San Francisco.

Three people are suspected of abducting Jalanie Fortson at around 3:06 p.m.

They were seen driving in a silver 2008 Ford Fusion, with the license plate “7RLR145.”

CHP and the San Francisco Police Department are looking for Javonn Fortson, 22, Lipine Faafui, 21, and an unidentified female suspect. Officials report they are armed and dangerous.

Jalanie is a black girl with brown eyes and black hair, which is in two long braids. She stands at 2 feet tall and is 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a hot pink zip-up sweater, matching sweatpants and black and gray shoes.

Javonn Fortson is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Lipine Faafui is a Samoan male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and is 491 pounds. The unknown woman is also Samoan and is 6 feet tall.