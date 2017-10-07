Bloom Resigns as Lawyer for Embattled Movie Mogul Weinstein

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorney Lisa Bloom says she is no longer representing movie mogul Harvey Weinstein as he confronts sexual harassment allegations.

Bloom posted on Twitter that she has resigned as an adviser to Weinstein. She added that he and his board of directors are “moving toward an agreement.”

Bloom didn’t immediately respond to an email request for further comment. She previously has represented victims of sexual harassment and assault and her work with Weinstein drew fierce criticism online.

Charles Harder, another attorney representing Weinstein, didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

The allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein were detailed in a report this week by The New York Times. Weinstein is on indefinite leave from the company he co-founded while it conducts an investigation into the allegations.