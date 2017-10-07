California Congressman Calls Out Trump on Twitter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Congressman Ted Lieu, D-Los Angeles, is not a social media celebrity, at least among political wonks.

Lieu made a name for himself by taking to Twitter to challenge the actions and the tweets of President Donald Trump.

The Torrance Democrat calls the president a cyber bully and has garnered 350,000 followers since he began taking on President Trump on the Commander in Chief's preferred forum.

He minced no words, sometimes using profane language.

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Is that one thing you resigning? I'm sure your generals told you there are zero good military options against N Korea https://t.co/uDIBg2ZQPr — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 7, 2017

Dear @realDonaldTrump: A reminder that Russia is not our ally and Vladimir Putin is not your friend. https://t.co/dGPlBGAYwA — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 6, 2017

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Perhaps you can fill your Presidents Cup golf trophy with creek water this Tuesday and drink from it. https://t.co/OQLYHanIgu — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 2, 2017

One typical tweet followed the incident when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson supposedly called the president a moron.

President Trump tweeted that it was fake news, to which Lieu tweeted: "What makes America great is that government doesn't control the free press. Even morons should know that."

What makes America great is that government doesn't control the free press. Even morons should know that. #MAGA https://t.co/Isho0iUDdD — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 5, 2017

Lieu, a former state lawmaker, was in Sacramento for a voters forum, at which he criticized the president with being reckless for conducting foreign policy on Twitter with his tweets about North Korea.