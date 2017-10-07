Funeral Held for 3 West Sacramento Children Allegedly Murdered by Their Father

WEST SACRAMENTO — River Cities Funeral Chapel in West Sacramento is preparing to host as many as 550 people for the funeral of Kelvin, Julie and Lucas Hodges, the three West Sacramento children allegedly murdered by their father on Sept. 13.

West Sacramento police said Saturday they have been told to expect as many as 800 people at the service for the three young siblings.

Robert and Sheng Hodges’ three children, 11-year-old Kelvin, 9-year-old Julie and 7-month-old Lucas, were found dead by West Sacramento officers in the family’s apartment Sept. 13.

The neighbor who called 911 initially believed the children had been suffocated. Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said their father allegedly used a belt to kill Julie and Kelvin.

Robert Hodges pleaded not guilty to three charges of premeditated first-degree murder and one charge of felony attempted murder against his wife. He could face the death penalty if convicted.