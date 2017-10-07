Man Caught on Camera Chasing Deputy Speaks Out from Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRENCH CAMP -- A man arrested for chasing a deputy after being shocked with a stun gun spoke out Saturday night from where he was being held at the San Joaquin County Jail.

When FOX40 sat down with Yaroub Assad he said he was very happy that the incident was caught on camera.

Assad claims he was not on drugs at the time but that he acted out of pure anger because, as he stated, he was mistreated.

Assad, still battered from Wednesday’s incident, was still trying to process how he ended up back in jail for the second time in a little over a week.

"He tased me and I lost sense of reality, I lost control over... it’s not even ground no more," he said. "I didn’t have a Taser, I didn’t have a weapon, I didn’t even have keys."

Assad says he works as an Uber driver, and after dropping someone off got lost before getting stuck where the incident started, an incident Assad is happy was documented on video.

"I’m glad it’s blown up," Assad said. "I haven’t seen it, but I’m glad it’s blown up."

Assad said the deputy, whose name FOX40 has chosen to not release, first pulled out a gun before turning to the Taser, though the video appears to start with the deputy holding the stun gun. He said he was trying to tell the deputy that he wanted to leave the area.

"I’m telling him, 'We are brothers, brothers and sisters, there’s no reason for this. No reason for it,'" Assaid said.

Assad says he is a peaceful individual, though this was his second run in with the law in a week. He broke into a Sears in Stockton late last month, something he says was to make easy money.

"I couldn’t believe he tased me, I couldn’t believe it," Assad said. "I grabbed the wires, but my disbelief in his actions made me lose my ground, my common sense."

Assad will be back in court next week as he continues to be arraigned on charges of .