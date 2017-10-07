Rocklin Police Looking for Suspect in Early Morning Carjacking, Robbery

ROCKLIN — Authorities are looking for a man accused of a leading police on a chase through Placer and Sacramento Counties early Saturday morning after allegedly robbing and carjacking a man in Rocklin.

Just after midnight Saturday, Rocklin police responded to a report of a robbery in the Commons parking lot near Sierra College Boulevard. According to the victim, a man approached his vehicle with a gun and demanded his personal property, including his car.

According to Rocklin Police, the victim believed the suspect circled around the parking lot in a Silver Infiniti prior to the incident.

Police say the suspect then took the victim’s vehicle and both vehicles fled the area together.

Shortly after the incident, Placer County sheriffs located both cars on Interstate 80. After attempts to stop the two vehicles, the suspect led police on a pursuit toward Sacramento County.

Because of the high rate of speed, the suspect was able to flee.

The victim’s car was later found in a Sacramento neighborhood, though the suspect was never located.

Rocklin police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man, wearing a face mask, dark pants and a dark shirt. The suspect’s vehicle has paper license plates, police said.

Those with information on the suspect or incident are encouraged to contact the Rocklin Police Department.