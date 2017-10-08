Deputies Find Man Shot to Death in Front Yard of Arden-Arcade Home

SACRAMENTO — Deputies responded to an Arden-Arcade home Sunday morning, where a caller reported finding a man lying dead in the front yard.

The man, who was in his late 30s, had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene on Edison Avenue, near the intersection of Bell Street.

Around 2:30 a.m., nearly 5 hours prior to the discovery of the man’s body, deputies responded to the area after someone reported hearing gunshots. No evidence of a shooting was found upon the deputies’ arrival, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

An elementary school, church and park all surround the area of the apparent shooting.

No motive or suspects have been uncovered by officials.