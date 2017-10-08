Disabled Man Robbed of His Cellphone, Money After Falling on Howe Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A disabled man is hoping someone will step forward and help after he was robbed of his phone and money last week.

The incident happened after he tripped and fell while walking on Howe Avenue.

As the man was struggling to stand back up, rather than lend a helping hand, the suspect took his belongings and ran off.

"I was on the sidewalk walking, I was about a block and a half away," Kevin Fleshman said "I'm blind because I got two brain tumors."

While he does walk with a white cane, Tuesday morning a hazard caught him off guard along Howe Aveune between Fair Oaks and El Camino Aveune.

"You know how the roots push the cement up?" Fleshman described.

Struggling on the ground less than five minutes, Fleshman says a man walked past him and took his phone and ten dollars in the case ... both of which had flung from his hand when he landed.

"I told him I said hey give me my freaking phone back, but he just kept on walking," Fleshman said.

"His face was all scared up he broke a tooth he was in pain but he made it to class anyway," Tim Kovar, American River College professor said.

Fleshman is well known at American River College as an inspiration to his classmates and business professor Kovar.

Right now, the replacement phone Fleshman is using lacks the services he needs.

"You turn it on and it'll tell you where your address is, tell you where you're headed, what stores are near by," Fleshman explains.

Another one with those accessories will cost as much as a $1000 ... money Fleshman doesn't have.

"For me, it's my life," Fleshman said.

Fleshman knows the suspect was a man but he's hoping witnesses driving by may have gotten a better description.

Despite the pain he has caused him, Fleshman says he's not mad at the thief.

"I feel sorry for him. I really do because in God's eyes stealing is a sin," Fleshman said.

Meanwhile, Fleshman's professor has started a donation page to help him cover the cost of what was taken.