OROVILLE — Fire crews are fighting a grass fire in Oroville near Cherokee Road.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Sunday night and by 11 p.m. it had reached 600 acres.

High winds recorded from 40-50 mph are contributing to the fast spread of the fire.

Authorities released evacuation orders for Red Tape Rd. west to the Sand Mine and for the west side of Cherokee Rd. from Red Tape Rd. south to Derrick Rd.

