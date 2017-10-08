Las Vegas Shooting Partially Blamed for Low Gun Show Turn Out

SACRAMENTO — One week after the Las Vegas concert massacre, a local gun show went on as scheduled this weekend.

But attendance was down.

Handguns, long guns, ammunition and accessories, the merchandise was the same but attendance at the bi-annual McClellan Gun Expo was very different in 2017 according to the show’s Producer Guy Meyers.

Meyer’s estimates a 50 percent decline between attendance at the two 2016 shows and this weekend’s show. The reason? Depends on who you ask.

“The event has been really slow and I believe it’s because of the feeling people have because of Las Vegas,” said gun seller and hobbyist Bob Blackburn.

Meyers agrees the events in Las Vegas may have had something to do with the lower turnout. But he believes the political climate is a better predictor of gun sales and show attendance. With a president perceived to be gun friendly in office, Guy suspects gun enthusiasts don’t feel their ability to buy guns is at risk, so there is less urgency in their buying habits.

The people who did turn out were able to browse everything from vintage arms to the controversial AR-15.

Nowhere to be found though was the now notorious bump stock illegal in California but not explicitly banned in most states.

“Bump stock” became a household word when authorities announced the Vegas shooting suspect used them to modify legal semi-automatic weapons like AR-15s to mimic the rapid fire of fully automatic guns, which are generally illegal, prompting discussion about banning them nationwide.

People FOX40 spoke with lamented the tragedy in Las Vegas but repeatedly said the public should hold the shooter — not the gun — responsible for not just last week’s, but any gun violence.

“Do we need more restrictive gun laws? I don’t know that you can have any laws that will keep crazy people from doing evil things,” said Myers.