Motorcyclist Dies After Crashing into Back of Car on Highway 65

AUBURN — A Sacramento man died Saturday after crashing into the back of a car on Highway 65.

CHP reports the 22-year-old motorcyclist was driving southbound on Highway 65, south of Pleasant Grove Boulevard, just as traffic was backing up on the roadway.

Weimar resident Etta Gross, 59, was driving her Toyota Highlander at around 15 mph when the motorcyclist tried speeding into her lane.

The 2003 Yamaha motorcycle struck the back of Gross’ car, throwing the Sacramento man to the highway. He sustained major injuries and was transported to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where he died.

Gross did not sustain any injuries.

CHP does not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. The motorcyclist was wearing safety gear.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been reported.