NAPA — CHP records report the Napa Valley Wine Train crashed into a stretch limousine Sunday afternoon.

A video from the scene shows what appears to be a 40 foot long wine tasting van sitting perpendicular along the tracks, the train smashed into its side.

Check out this in person video of the Napa Valley wine train that collided with a wine tasting van. #napavalleyfd pic.twitter.com/nhlZZ6ax1e — Brandyn Harris (@brandynharris) October 8, 2017

The limousine was severely damaged in the incident but no injuries have been reported.

