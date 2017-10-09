At Least 100 Injured in California Wildfires

SONOMA — At least 100 people have been injured in wildfires burning in Northern California.

St. Joseph Health said 100 patients have been treated, most for smoke inhalation, at two of its hospitals, Santa Rosa Memorial in Santa Rosa and Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.

Those hospitals took on the majority of patients with other hospitals in the area evacuated because of the fires.

Two of the injured are critical. One has been transferred to a burn center with significant burns. Fifteen of the injuries are described as moderate and the rest are minor.

The number of injured is expected to climb as information comes in for all the other areas affected by the firestorm consuming the state.

The fires have also killed at least 10 people and destroyed at least 1,500 homes.