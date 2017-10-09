Atlas Fire Burns Over 25,000 Acres in Napa County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPA COUNTY -- Wine country on fire -- Napa and Sonoma, the cradle of California's wine making and wine tourism industry ravaged by fire.

The Atlas Fire had burned around 25,000 acres in the area by Monday night.

"Losing power at the winery. We got grapes fermenting in there which put off CO2, which is very dangerous," Joe Adams said.

The fires are spreading and firefighters are spread thin on the defensive.

In the neighboring county sheriff's deputies are warning residents because the Atlas fire could very well head their way.

In the upscale community of Green Valley people have been told they need to be ready to leave.