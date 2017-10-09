Calaveras County Man has Close Call with Point Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALAVERAS COUNTY -- As the flames rose in the Calaveras County community of West Point, so did Mark Verkuyl's anxiety.

"I got a message in the middle of the night that a fire started here and that my house was probably gone, burned down," he told FOX40.

Verkuyl's home was threatened by one of several wildfires that ignited across Northern California either late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

"I had to walk around the home, that anxiety that you’re talking about, when I saw it was still here, I was like ‘Oh my God, my truck," and all this, its just so irreplaceable and you can’t get back again," he said.

The only casualty of Verkuyl's was his shed full of tools -- a small price to pay, considering his back yard was burning and several homes on the other side of the street were destroyed.

"It was so unexpected. You wouldn’t think in October, you wouldn’t think of any fires starting or something like that," Verkuyl said.

The Point Fire had burned an estimated 130 acres by Monday afternoon. Officials say winds helped the flames spread rapidly.

"It’s very difficult and very challenging being shorthanded, however with our agreeance with our local operators, we were able to get resources to be able to be effective in the firefight," Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jarrod Clinkenbeard said.

No injuries were reported.