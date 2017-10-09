Content Producer (Per Diem)

FOX40 KTXL has an immediate opening for a per diem writer/assignment desk/producer to assist our energetic and aggressive team in writing and gathering content for all platforms including newscasts, web and social media.

Responsibilities include writing news stories for broadcast and digital, logging video elements and interviews, listening to scanners, combing social media for news stories and helping the assignment desk plan daily news coverage. Multi-tasking is a must.

Our ideal candidate has a bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field and at least one year of experience in a working newsroom. This person understands the constantly-changing landscape of the broadcast business and knows how to write accurate scripts under deadline pressure. We are also looking for someone who is a team player with a positive attitude.

As a freelance (per diem) employee, candidates need to be willing to fill-in on mornings, evenings and/or weekends.