Cooking with High Quality Lamb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

California Lamb is raised by devoted farmers and ranchers who share a connection to the land, the animals, and the local communities where they live. They are family focused, entrepreneurial and dedicated to the health and welfare of their animals and the land. They are passionate about raising the best quality meat in the most natural way. California lambs are raised on high quality natural forage diets. Some lambs are marketed directly from the pasture, while others are grain-fed for a short time. Whatever your lamb preferences are natural, organic, grass-fed, or grain-finished, you will find what you're looking for at a store or butcher near you. Lamb is nutritious, delicious and so easy to prepare, making it a perfect choice for a weekday family meal.

More info:

California Sheep Commission

PO Box 1520, Folsom, CA, 95763

(916) 933-7667

CaliforniaLamb.com