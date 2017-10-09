Fire Crews from San Joaquin, Stanislaus County Respond to Tubbs Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Fire crews from San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties responded Monday to the destructive Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County.

"Kinda just want to get on the road and get over there," Tracy Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Arganbright said.

The mutual aid is all part of a statewide system whenever disaster strikes. Other strike teams from San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties are already fighting fires in Butte and Plumas counties.

One of the leading forces behind this mutual aid is Waterloo-Morada Fire District Chief Steve Henry, who is also the operational area coordinator for San Joaquin County.

"Stay here and coordinate the resources back in the county, that’s my responsibility and that’s what I’ll do," Henry said.

Henry had been up since 12:45 a.m., calling on different fire departments to help the devastation across Northern California.

“It’s because of incidents like this that we can mobilize so much equipment so quickly to get the help where it’s seriously needed," he said.

That effort is something firefighters are not only trained for -- some say this kind of work is what they're wired to do.