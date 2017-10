YUBA COUNTY — A quickly-spreading wildfire in Yuba County has destroyed several homes and structures, and threatens even more.

The so-called Cascade Fire had quickly grown to 2,500 acres overnight into early Monday, according to Cal Fire.

#CascadeFire Willow Glen Rd Marysville Rd. Yuba County 2500+ acres multiple homes damaged and destroyed. — CAL FIRE NEU (@CALFIRENEU) October 9, 2017

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Emergency Shelter set up at Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City. That facility can also handle large animals. — Yuba County (@YubaCounty) October 9, 2017

