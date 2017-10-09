Improve Your Health with Kaiser Permanente

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Understanding how food and nutrition can be used to improve your health and manage side effects of cancer treatments is an important concept that can be put into practice. We know that eating a healthy diet, with an emphasis on plant-based foods, and maintaining a healthy weight can help to lower your risk of cancer. Kaiser Permanente registered dietitian Michele Lites is a certified specialist in Oncology nutrition. Here she provides some examples of foods to incorporate into a healthy diet.

Pomegranate Raspberry Fizz

24 ounces of Pomegranate juice

24 ounces of Pineapple juice

16 ounces of flavored sparkling water (berry or lemon)

24 raspberries (optional any fruit can be substituted including pomegranate seeds)

Mix liquids in a pitcher and refrigerate. Add fruit to an ice cube tray with water and freeze. Enjoy.

Serves 4-6

Pink Peppercorn Salmon on Spinach/ Mixed Green Salad

4 Tablespoons Olive oil

4 (4 ounces ) Salmon Fillet

Rainbow peppercorns

Himalayan Pink Salt

Garlic powder

Mrs Dash Southwest Chipotle seasoning

Salad

1 bag of mixed salad greens

2 small apples thinly sliced

1 tablespoon Lemon juice

¼ cup purple onion

Add Additional Desired Vegetables: Carrots, Bell peppers, Beets, Snap peas, etc.

Red Wine Vinegar Dressing

Rub 2 tablespoons of olive on the salmon. Season the fish with the remaining spices. Oil the pan. Add fish to a hot grill or pan and cook for approximately 4 minutes per side. While cooking assemble the green salad, add dressing and place on a platter. Top with fish and serve. Serves 4

