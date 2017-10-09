LIVE BLOG: Wind-Whipped Fires Rage in Northern California, Governor Declares State of Emergency

State emergency officials say 14 fires, which began late Sunday or early Monday and were spread quickly by winds, raged across Northern California.
Larger fires were burning in Butte, Yuba, Nevada, Napa and Sonora counties.
Follow along with the latest information in our live blog below:
Guests: Due power outages related to the Napa Fire, we will be closed for tonight’s dinner service. Our concierge will reach out to you.
— The French Laundry (@_TFL_) October 9, 2017
#CascadeFire [update] Marysville Rd and Willow Glen Rd Loma Rica, Yuba County. 7,200 acres. 5% contained. 2200 evacuated.
— CAL FIRE NEU (@CALFIRENEU) October 9, 2017
Some of the Overlook Apartments in Santa Rosa are ruined while others spear okay. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/YIYPInGCgV
— Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) October 9, 2017
We can now see the plumes of smoke in Northern Santa Rosa. Traffic lights are without power @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/iSGJ27NJPd
— Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) October 9, 2017
#NunsFire [update] off Hwy 12 north of Glen Ellen (Sonoma County) is now 5,000 acres. pic.twitter.com/zOvrcy5Ouh
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 9, 2017
Expanded Evacuation and Advisory Evacuation areas for Lobo Fire. Evacuation area expanded East to Bitney Springs… https://t.co/FkFsKdw6IP
— Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) October 9, 2017
Just got to Santa Rosa. pic.twitter.com/5VW4kXXN0m
— Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) October 9, 2017
Officials here say they expect seasoned fire fighters will say these are conditions we "haven't seen before" @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Pjl4JLJUR7
— Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalil_Media) October 9, 2017
Officials say 14 total fires burning in a number of counties thru Nor Cal- all started or accelerated overnight @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Yk9iphgpi5
— Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalil_Media) October 9, 2017
Press conference wrapped up- officials say reports of injuries and possibly fatalities but haven't been able to pin down numbers yet @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/7rHEuU2gKh
— Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalil_Media) October 9, 2017
#TubbsFire [update] off Hwy 128 & Bennet Ln (Napa County) is now 25,000 acres. pic.twitter.com/Id3hCzssUO
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 9, 2017
Cal Office of Emergency Services says 1500 structures destroyed in Nor Cal wildfires overnight- that's a conservative estimate @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/nbOBnjkFzn
— Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalil_Media) October 9, 2017
#AtlasFire [update] off of Altas Peak Rd, south of Lake Berryessa (Napa County) is now 25,000 acres. pic.twitter.com/1Kes57ajv6
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 9, 2017
#PointFire is 130 acres (better mapping). Forward progress of fire is stopped and 10% containment. Damage assessment teams on scene. pic.twitter.com/hZtP3RTorZ
— CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) October 9, 2017
#AtlasFire [update] off of Altas Peak Rd, south of Lake Berryessa (Napa County) is now 25,000 acres. pic.twitter.com/1Kes57ajv6
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 9, 2017
#PointFire [update] off Hwy 26 & Higdon Rd, West Point (Calaveras Co.) is 130 acres – 10% contained. https://t.co/ktlpXiiq4n pic.twitter.com/RnKtRRdFOZ
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 9, 2017
Travel Alert: Wildfires are impacting travel to Santa Rosa. Options for travelers wishing to change their plans: https://t.co/k9AJqWBLxh pic.twitter.com/PKkvKCTOeM
— Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) October 9, 2017
#PointFire is 130 acres (better mapping). Forward progress of fire is stopped and 10% containment. Damage assessment teams on scene. pic.twitter.com/hZtP3RTorZ
— CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) October 9, 2017
Here's what it looks like in Petaluma CA @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/TRo5uIPWuP
— Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) October 9, 2017
#TubbsFire [update] off Hwy 128 & Bennet Ln (Napa County) is now 25,000 acres. pic.twitter.com/Id3hCzssUO
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 9, 2017
#LoboFire [update] near Lone Lobo Trail, Rough and Ready (Nevada County) is now 700 acres. @CALFIRENEU pic.twitter.com/xgx7IfR2f1
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 9, 2017
#AtlasFire update-No change to Solano County conditions at this point. Green Valley residents are urged to BE PREPARED to evacuate if needed
— Solano Sheriff (@SolanoSheriff) October 9, 2017
Loma Rica and Browns Valley remain under mandatory evacuation with road closures continuing. Still a very active and dangerous situation. https://t.co/H1eUqsQY8z
— Yuba County Sheriff (@YubaSheriff) October 9, 2017
The Petaluma FO is currently closed. Please visit the Novato, Santa Rosa, Napa, Corte Madera, or Vallejo FO – https://t.co/MJ19asdLkM
— CA DMV (@CA_DMV) October 9, 2017
This is burning very close to the Sonoma Raceway, taken from Lakeville Highway in Sonoma Co. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/9p976kaTLb
— Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) October 9, 2017
Cal OES is providing live updates on the fires.
The hills behind the Sonoma Race sign black as a fire burned through overnight. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/XRMaHbGKMm
— Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) October 9, 2017
CHP has rescued 42 people so far from the North Bay Fires… https://t.co/SIf3bjS4Bo pic.twitter.com/46mEmrBmr2
— CHP Golden Gate (@CHP_GoldenGate) October 9, 2017
Crazy amounts of smoke as we head west on Highway 37 through Solano & Napa & Sonoma & Marin Counties. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/4SI6OpLTE6
— Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) October 9, 2017
#PartrickFire [update] off Partrick Rd, west of Napa (Napa County) is now 3,000 acres. pic.twitter.com/yG9gF0RbLu
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 9, 2017
Air is very smoky as you enter the Bay Area from Vallejo on I-80 West. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/GIBpVMz1VL
— Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) October 9, 2017
#CherokeeFire [Update] 7,500 acres and 20% contained.
— CALFIRE Butte County (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) October 9, 2017
#LaPorteFire [Update] 3,500 acres and 0 percent containment
— CALFIRE Butte County (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) October 9, 2017
You can see the wild fires burning to the north of Fairfield from I-80. It doesn't look good :/ @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/U0pbeWEm0A
— Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) October 9, 2017
#LoboFire [update] near Lone Lobo Trail, Rough and Ready (Nevada County) is now 700 acres. Evacuations in effect. pic.twitter.com/eZnzBmKshu
— CAL FIRE NEU (@CALFIRENEU) October 9, 2017
NEW MANDATORY EVACUATION UPDATE: Oakmont – all of Oakmont East of Melita Rd, please evacuate to the WEST #TubbsFire
— City of Santa Rosa (@CityofSantaRosa) October 9, 2017
BREAKING: Fire chief: At least 1,500 structures destroyed in fires raging in California wine country.
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 9, 2017
#TubbsFire in Napa County Call Center public info line – 707-967-4207 cc @Cal_Fire
— Cal OES (@Cal_OES) October 9, 2017
Closure Update: SR-121, from SR-29, into Sonoma is now open. Napa Road, at SR-121 is still closed. All other closures are still in effect.
— CHP Napa Area (@CHP_Napa) October 9, 2017
Smoke in Sacramento region from numerous wild fires burning in northern California. Sensitive groups stay indoors where possible. pic.twitter.com/C8xa4vv8k1
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 9, 2017
Grass Valley Sr20 / Rough And Ready Hwy **Defective Traffic Signals** https://t.co/z9HeN30THy
— CHP Sacramento (@chp_sac) October 9, 2017
Emergency Reminder: intersections with inoperative signal lights are four way stops. Please drive carefully #TubbsFire
— SantaRosaFire (@SantaRosaFire) October 9, 2017
#PotterFire [update] off Busch Lane in Potter Valley (Mendocino County) is now 1,500 acres. https://t.co/1pP0gmpJA5 pic.twitter.com/XLvsY0zaP4
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 9, 2017
Update: Evacuation Warning has been issued for Cox Lane and all areas south, including Honcut, south to the Yuba County Line. #LaPorteFire
— Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) October 9, 2017
All evacuations for the McCourtney Road Fire are lifted. Our evacuation map is updated to reflect evacuations… https://t.co/nSuyIP6p6B
— Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) October 9, 2017
Both Lakeville Hwy and SR-121 are open at SR-37. Active fire and evacuations in the area are still occurring. Limit traffic to emergencies
— CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) October 9, 2017
Fire creeps closer to Marysville rd.Crews say they are on defense, making sure the fire doesn't spread across the street @FOX40 #CascadeFire pic.twitter.com/8BJLk9hjdC
— Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) October 9, 2017
Evacuation Santa Rosa: All residences in Rincon Valley north of Montecito Blvd from Brush Creek Rd to eastern city limits at Calistoga Road
— County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 9, 2017
New #LaPorteFire evacuations in Yuba Co – Vierra Ln from Darby Rd to La Porte Rd, La Porte Rd to Butte Co line and north Golden Arrow!
— Yuba County Sheriff (@YubaSheriff) October 9, 2017
NEW MANDATORY EVACUATION: All areas North of Montecito Blvd from Brush Creek (already evacuated) to eastern City Limits #TubbsFire
— SantaRosaFire (@SantaRosaFire) October 9, 2017
Additional Evacuations Ordered: The area north of Darby Road and Vierra Lane to La Porte Road and up to Golden… https://t.co/b79Hb4YulS
— Yuba County (@YubaCounty) October 9, 2017
UPDATE: Evacuation map has expanded. See https://t.co/DIW6SkN8NB for more info. #TubbsFire #SantaRosa pic.twitter.com/t9hhvQuHPA
— Santa Rosa Police (@Santa_Rosa_PD) October 9, 2017
#PointFire @PGE4Me at scene working hard to restore power to residents of West Point. pic.twitter.com/Ky5bf3i8Hx
— CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) October 9, 2017
This includes connections to and from the following trains: 524, 532, 542, 531, 541, 547 (2 of 2)
— Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) October 9, 2017
Due to multiple fires and road closures in Napa and Sonoma counties, all connecting buses into and out of Martinez are cancelled. (1 of 2)
— Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) October 9, 2017
#PointFire Highway 26 is closed between Railroad Flat Rd and the Amador/Calaveras county line. pic.twitter.com/EL2XXIS6QS
— CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) October 9, 2017
#GOES16 🛰️showing numerous #wildfires across the #NorthBay and #NorCal #cawx #cafire pic.twitter.com/oQ28Eb9ZzE
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 9, 2017
#AtlasFire Green Valley highlands and lowlands (Via Palo Linda) be prepared to evacuate if conditions change. *ADVISORY ONLY*
— Solano Sheriff (@SolanoSheriff) October 9, 2017
Picture from Sonoma Raceway shows wildfire progression on Cougar Mountain. Raceway facilities are not at risk.
#RedwoodFire [update] north of Hwy 20, south of Black Bart Trail (Mendocino Co) is now 4,500 acres. https://t.co/2uhzbbqqsU pic.twitter.com/8VwZxXZYTF
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 9, 2017
Sonoma Fires: You can bring large animals to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road.
— County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 9, 2017
Updated Closures: SR-128 @ Petrified Forest Rd – No N/B access. SR-12 @ Arnold Dr. Silverado Trail from Trancas St to Yountville Cross Rd.
— CHP Napa Area (@CHP_Napa) October 9, 2017
#NapaFire road closures in effect at…https://t.co/oXVcacXB0s pic.twitter.com/UJfjdDtWkD
— CHP Golden Gate (@CHP_GoldenGate) October 9, 2017
Visible smoke plumes coming from fires in Napa and Sonoma county are adding perspecive on the size of the fires as the sun comes up. #cawx pic.twitter.com/3S6HgO0fEn
— Darren Peck (@WeatherAnchor) October 9, 2017
#PointFire [update] off Hwy 26 & Higdon Rd, West Point (Calaveras County) is 150 acres. Evacs in progress: https://t.co/ktlpXiiq4n pic.twitter.com/SrrQz6oAsn
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 9, 2017
#LoboFire (update) Lone Loba Trail Penn Valley, Nevada County. Evacuation Center Ready Springs School. Horses go to Nevada Co Fairgrounds.
— CAL FIRE NEU (@CALFIRENEU) October 9, 2017
Cherokee Fire Evacuation Update: All Evacuation Warnings on Nelson Avenue and Wilbur Road are lifted. #BCSO #CherokeeFire
— Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) October 9, 2017
Gov. Brown declares State of Emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
In Rohnert Park: evacuation centers available at Sally Tomatoes and Burton Rec Center. G and H Sections under mandatory evacuation.
— County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 9, 2017
With all the @PGE4Me poles down, there could be LIVE WIRES. Do no touch them! Any wires are to be considered LIVE. Stay away from them!!
— CHP Napa Area (@CHP_Napa) October 9, 2017
Reminder: Santa Rosa Vets Hall, Finley Community Center and Petaluma Community Center are all at capacity.
— County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 9, 2017
Kudos to GGD Air Ops. 41 rescues today due to #AtlasFire. More to come if people do not head evacuation warnings! #notjoking
— CHP Napa Area (@CHP_Napa) October 9, 2017
New evacuation centers in Petaluma open: Petaluma Vets Building 1094 Petaluma Blvd South, Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds 175 Fairgrounds Drive
— County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 9, 2017
Update on the damage done by the Cascade, McCourtney, Lobo, LaPorte and Cherokee Fires in Northern California. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/nos7luS1bn
— Martina Del Bonta (@MartinaDelBonta) October 9, 2017
Update: the tree that fell across Hwy 20 in Timbuctoo has been cleared. That route is again clear for evacuations.
— Yuba County (@YubaCounty) October 9, 2017
#LoboFire (update) Penn Valley, Nevada County. 7K to 8K homes threatened. Lake Wildwood community being evacuated. 500 acres 0% containment
— CAL FIRE NEU (@CALFIRENEU) October 9, 2017
Forward spread of McCourtney Fire has been stopped. Currently at 150 acres at 10% contained.
— Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) October 9, 2017
#CascadeFire (update) Marysville Rd and Willow Glen Loma Rica, Yuba County. 5000 acres 0% containment.
— CAL FIRE NEU (@CALFIRENEU) October 9, 2017
Sac Fire crews staffing @Cal_OES Type I & Type III engines deployed to #CascadeFire early this morning as part of regional strike teams. pic.twitter.com/qCC4YY8zxh
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 9, 2017
Latest update on the evacuation orders in Grass Valley @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/yneE0c0Hgo
— Martina Del Bonta (@MartinaDelBonta) October 9, 2017
#McCourtneyFire (update) McCourtney Rd Grass Valley, Nevada Co. 150 acres 10% containment.
— CAL FIRE NEU (@CALFIRENEU) October 9, 2017
#LoboFire (update) Lone Lobo Trail Penn Valley, Nevada Co. 500 acres 0% containment.
— CAL FIRE NEU (@CALFIRENEU) October 9, 2017
#AirQuality is currently moderate throughout the Sacramento region due to smoke from a couple of Northern California fires.
— AQMD (@AQMD) October 9, 2017
Please don't go to Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa unless you need emergency medical care. If you are evacuating head to a shelter.
— County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 9, 2017
Twin Cities Church will open at 7:30am as an additional shelter for evacuees. Animal shelter remains at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
— Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) October 9, 2017
BREAKING: From Cal Fire– Penn Valley up to 8k homes threatened. Lake Wildwood community being evacuated, currently 0% containment
— Simone DeAlba FOX40 (@Simone_DeAlba) October 9, 2017
Santa Rosa Kmart on Cleveland Ave fully engulfed. #TubbsFire pic.twitter.com/yWkmdW1No0
— Kurtis Alexander (@kurtisalexander) October 9, 2017
#LoboFire (update) Lone Lobo Trail, Penn Valley, Nevada County. New shelter for evacuees at Twin Cities Church 11726 Rough and Ready Hwy.
— CAL FIRE NEU (@CALFIRENEU) October 9, 2017
Historic Round Barn burns in #SantaRosa #TubbsFire @NorthBayNews @CAL_FIRE @SantaRosaFire pic.twitter.com/T0V4a33pfq
— Kent Porter (@kentphotos) October 9, 2017
The Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa went from 200 acres last night to 20,000 this morning.
The causes of all these fires are still unknown, but the wind and low humidity certainly aren’t helping.
About 20 to 30 miles away from the Lobo Fire, across Highway 20, is the McCourtney Fire. It’s burned around 200 acres. Zero percent containment.
From Rina Nakano — the Lobo Fire is burning on the north side of Deer Creek in Penn Valley. It’s spread about 400-500 acres. Cal Fire is particularly concerned about this one.
Just to clarify, Hwy 20 between Marysville Road and Grass Valley is open and available as an evacuation route.
— Yuba County (@YubaCounty) October 9, 2017
Fire is few hundred feet from kaiser hospital. Firefighters trying to hold the line. #sonomafires pic.twitter.com/qTENYiFxmi
— Jill Tucker (@jilltucker) October 9, 2017
#LaPorteFire [Update] Fire 3,000 acres, significant evacuations. Monitor @ButteSheriff for specific evacuation information.
— CALFIRE Butte County (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) October 9, 2017
A home is being threatened off of Marysville Rd in Yuba County. Air quality poor and particles in the air @FOX40 #CascadeFire pic.twitter.com/LYlZdqpWEi
— Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) October 9, 2017
All Napa Valley Unified School District Schools will be closed today.
— City of Napa (@CityofNapa) October 9, 2017
Update
Hwy 20, Yuba is closed at Big Oak Valley from Hammonton Smartsville Rd to 12.8 mi west of the Yuba/Nevada Co Line. No ETO .
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 9, 2017
#McCourtneyFire (update) McCourtney Road, Nevada County. 200 acres. 0% containment. Multiple evacuations.
— CAL FIRE NEU (@CALFIRENEU) October 9, 2017
A viewer just called the FOX40 newsroom to say her sister’s home had already burned in this Calaveras County fire.
Now an update from Calaveras County
Vegetation fire in West Point area near Highway 26 and Higdon Road, Cal Fire is on scene, mandatory evacuation for Higdon Road, Higdon Spink Road and Spink Road. Stay out of the area, evacuation centers set up at West Point Community Church and Pioneer Sierra Baptist Church at 26355 Buckhorn Ridge Road in Pioneer.
In Nevada County…
#LoboFire Penn Valley evacuation center open at First Baptist Church 1886 Ridge Road. Animal evacuations at the fairgrounds on McCourtney.
— CAL FIRE NEU (@CALFIRENEU) October 9, 2017
Cal Fire says a number of homes and other structures have burned in the Cascade Fire. No immediate reports of injuries.
There are a number of evacuations ordered in Yuba County for the Cascade Fire.
Marysville Road at Hwy 20
Loma Rica Road at Hwy 20
Spring Valley Road at Hwy 20
Dolan Harding/Marysville Road to Penny
Wades Road
Fruitland Road
Wolfe Road
Marcos Road
Daphne
Owings
Los Verjeles
Bob Cat
Joyce
Summit
Stonehedge
Smith
Virginia
Penny
Dawn
Peoria
Spring Glen
Caminos dos Chivas
Dry Creek to Kimberly
Douglas Road to Brandie to Kimberly
Krosen/ Loop
Analy High School now open as an evacuation center – 6950 Analy Ave, Sebastopol, CA 95472 https://t.co/rsoxQD0Udg #tubbsfire #santarosafire
— Santa Rosa Police (@Santa_Rosa_PD) October 9, 2017
PG&E spokesperson Brandi Ehlers says 102,000 customers experienced power outages as of 1 p.m. Monday, most of them in the Sonoma and Napa regions. There isn’t an estimated time of when service might be restored.