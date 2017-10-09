How to donate to Salvation Army Hurricane relief

LIVE BLOG: Wind-Whipped Fires Rage in Northern California

Posted 5:17 AM, October 9, 2017, by

A number of fires, spread quickly by winds, raged Sunday night into Monday morning across Northern California.

Larger fires were burning in Butte, Yuba, Nevada, Napa and Sonora counties.

Follow along with the latest information in our live blog below:

A viewer just called the FOX40 newsroom to say her sister’s home had already burned in this Calaveras County fire.

Now an update from Calaveras County

Vegetation fire in West Point area near Highway 26 and Higdon Road, Cal Fire is on scene, mandatory evacuation for Higdon Road, Higdon Spink Road and Spink Road. Stay out of the area, evacuation centers set up at West Point Community Church and Pioneer Sierra Baptist Church at 26355 Buckhorn Ridge Road in Pioneer.

In Nevada County…

Cal Fire says a number of homes and other structures have burned in the Cascade Fire. No immediate reports of injuries.

There are a number of evacuations ordered in Yuba County for the Cascade Fire.

Current Road Closure List for Yuba County:
Marysville Road at Hwy 20
Loma Rica Road at Hwy 20
Spring Valley Road at Hwy 20
Dolan Harding/Marysville Road to Penny
Wades Road
Fruitland Road
Wolfe Road
Marcos Road
Daphne
Owings
Los Verjeles
Bob Cat
Joyce
Summit
Stonehedge
Smith
Virginia
Penny
Dawn
Peoria
Spring Glen
Caminos dos Chivas
Dry Creek to Kimberly
Douglas Road to Brandie to Kimberly
Krosen/ Loop
Ian McDonald October 9, 20175:19 AM