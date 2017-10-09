LIVE BLOG: Wind-Whipped Fires Rage in Northern California

A number of fires, spread quickly by winds, raged Sunday night into Monday morning across Northern California.
Larger fires were burning in Butte, Yuba, Nevada, Napa and Sonora counties.
All Napa Valley Unified School District Schools will be closed today.
— City of Napa (@CityofNapa) October 9, 2017
Update
Hwy 20, Yuba is closed at Big Oak Valley from Hammonton Smartsville Rd to 12.8 mi west of the Yuba/Nevada Co Line. No ETO .
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 9, 2017
#McCourtneyFire (update) McCourtney Road, Nevada County. 200 acres. 0% containment. Multiple evacuations.
— CAL FIRE NEU (@CALFIRENEU) October 9, 2017
A viewer just called the FOX40 newsroom to say her sister’s home had already burned in this Calaveras County fire.
Now an update from Calaveras County
Vegetation fire in West Point area near Highway 26 and Higdon Road, Cal Fire is on scene, mandatory evacuation for Higdon Road, Higdon Spink Road and Spink Road. Stay out of the area, evacuation centers set up at West Point Community Church and Pioneer Sierra Baptist Church at 26355 Buckhorn Ridge Road in Pioneer.
In Nevada County…
#LoboFire Penn Valley evacuation center open at First Baptist Church 1886 Ridge Road. Animal evacuations at the fairgrounds on McCourtney.
— CAL FIRE NEU (@CALFIRENEU) October 9, 2017
Cal Fire says a number of homes and other structures have burned in the Cascade Fire. No immediate reports of injuries.
There are a number of evacuations ordered in Yuba County for the Cascade Fire.
Marysville Road at Hwy 20
Loma Rica Road at Hwy 20
Spring Valley Road at Hwy 20
Dolan Harding/Marysville Road to Penny
Wades Road
Fruitland Road
Wolfe Road
Marcos Road
Daphne
Owings
Los Verjeles
Bob Cat
Joyce
Summit
Stonehedge
Smith
Virginia
Penny
Dawn
Peoria
Spring Glen
Caminos dos Chivas
Dry Creek to Kimberly
Douglas Road to Brandie to Kimberly
Krosen/ Loop
Analy High School now open as an evacuation center – 6950 Analy Ave, Sebastopol, CA 95472 https://t.co/rsoxQD0Udg #tubbsfire #santarosafire
— Santa Rosa Police (@Santa_Rosa_PD) October 9, 2017